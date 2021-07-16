Indian Journalist Danish Siddiqui Killed In Clash Between Afghan Army And Taliban

Danish Siddiqui, a leading Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist, was killed in a clash between the Afghan army and the Taliban in Kandahar.

He was affiliated with the news agency Reuters.

Danish Siddiqui was staying with Afghan forces and providing photos and information about the ongoing fighting there. According to reports, when the Taliban targeted the Afghan army on Thursday night, he too was killed.

In Delhi, his father, Prof. Akhtar Siddiqui, confirmed this in an interview. He further said that Danish had gone to Afghanistan for coverage about ten days ago. He was very committed to his work. He always said that society has given him this position, so he also has the responsibility to convey the truth and reality to society with complete honesty.

In response to a question, Professor Akhtar said, “What more can I say than that he was doing his job there. Danish had previously reported from Afghanistan and has also reported from Iraq and Myanmar.

When DW asked Prof. Akhtar if there was any discussion with the government on bringing his son’s body or did the government give any assurance? So he said, “Right now there is a very uncertain situation. The Foreign Office has said so much on inquiry that they are trying.”

Danish Siddiqui was killed in the same area in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, which the Taliban claimed control of two days ago. This area is located near the border with Pakistan and is of great importance from a defence point of view.

That’s why Afghan forces reportedly attacked the Chaman border crossing to retake it, where fierce fighting with the Taliban continues. Several senior Afghan army officers were also killed during the fighting.

“Danish was an excellent journalist,” Reuters president Michael Friedenberg said in a statement. A dutiful husband and father, as well as a very dear companion. We are with his family in this difficult time. ”Many other personalities have also expressed deep shock and grief over his death.

Danish Siddiqui was considered one of the best photojournalists in the world. He covered major global events such as the Mosul war against ISIS in Iraq, the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, the protests in Hong Kong, the earthquake in Nepal and the riots in Delhi last year.

Hundreds of his paintings have been praised globally. He was also conferred prizes and awards. He is said to have been a photographer who filled his photographs with intense emotions, silent screams and the colours of life.

Danish graduated from the Department of Mass Communication at the renowned Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. His father Akhtar Siddiqui himself has been a university professor.