Iran Introduces Legal dating App amid declining birth rates

Aiming to promote marriages and declining birth rates, Iran has launched its state-approved dating app for its young people.

According to media reports, the dating app by Iran called Hamdam — Farsi for “companion” — the service allows users to “search for and choose their spouse”.

It is the only state-sanctioned platform of its kind in the Islamic republic, according to Iran’s cyberspace police chief, Colonel Ali Mohammad Rajabi.

While dating apps are popular in Iran, Colonel Rajabi said all other platforms apart from Hamdam were illegal.