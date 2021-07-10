Double Click 728 x 90
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 01:28 pm
Israeli Settlements In Occupied West Bank Are War Crimes: UN

A UN human rights investigator has said that Israeli settlements and the establishment of ghettos in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the West Bank are war crimes for which Israel should be held accountable.

This was stated by UN human rights investigator Michael Lynk while addressing a meeting of the Human Rights Council of the international organization, according to reports received from Geneva in Switzerland on Friday, July 9. Michael Link is also the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights for the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Israel boycotted a meeting of the UN’s Human Rights Council, saying it did not recognize or co-operate with Michael Lynk.

‘Illegal occupation’

In his speech, the UN special investigator said that the establishment of ghettos in the Occupied Palestinian Territories was tantamount to committing war crimes and that the international community should make it clear to Israel that it was committing “illegal occupation.” Israel should not have to pay any price for these state actions.

“I would like to end my speech by saying that the ghettos established by Israel are tantamount to committing war crimes,” he said. As I present to you the results of my investigation, I hope that the international community will openly tell Israel that it has committed an illegal occupation. Moreover, these measures are against both international law and international public opinion. That is why Israel must be held accountable for these actions because it must be done. ”

Demands from Israel regarding the Palestinians

Michael Lynk was commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva to investigate the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and to prepare a comprehensive report on it.

Lynk has in the past strongly criticized the actions of Israeli forces against Palestinian protesters and has from the beginning demanded that Israel fully respect the rights of Palestinians to freedom of assembly, expression and cultural freedom.

 

