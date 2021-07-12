Double Click 728 x 90
Italy VS England, who become the Champions of Euro Cup 2020

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 12:22 pm
Italy VS England, who become the Champions of Euro Cup 2020

An early goal and a sensational completion deliver a championship for Italy, and leave England to wonder,

How it turned out wrong.

LONDON — Italy beat England in a penalty shootout to win the European championship on Sunday.

England’s expectations of winning its first major title since the 1966 World Cup and reestablishing the standing of an Italian crew that had been humiliated five years prior when it failed to fit for the World Cup.

An extra 30 minutes was also given to make the match decisive as the match ended in a 1on 1 draw.

Both teams was able to score in extra time, after which the Euro Cup championship was decided on penalty kicks in which Italy scored three goals instead of two.

 England took the lead against Italy at the start of the match, but Leonardo Bonucci of Italy ended England’s lead with a goal in 67 minute of the game.

Italy wins European Championship for the second time with 2-3 on penalty shootout.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William, Kate Middleton and little Prince George were also present to watch the final match between Italy and England. While other important personalities including Hollywood star Tom Cruise and footballer David Beckham also came to the stadium.

England’s dream of becoming champions did not come true. For the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup, England had the opportunity to win a major tournament.

Before the finals, the enthusiasm of the citizens of London had reached its peak.

A large number of Pakistanis also watched the match. The streets of London were also desolate before the match begin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

