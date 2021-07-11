Kate Middleton Presents A Gong To Ash Barty After Her Wimbledon Triumph

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended the women’s Wimbledon final, won by Ash Barty, with Prince William after coming out of self-isolation.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton glowed as she presented Ashleigh Barty with the trophy following her triumph over Karolina Pliskova at Centre Court.

She later congratulated the pair on Twitter for playing an ‘incredible match’.

What an incredible match and performance by both athletes! Congratulations @ashbarty on being crowned #Wimbledon champion. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2021

“It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again,” they added. “Well done to Wimbledon and the staff on continuing to make the Championships such a special event.”

It was amazing to see the atmosphere and support from the fans echoing through centre court once again #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2E0Vb6wdRg — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2021

Kate, who is a sponsor of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), wore an emerald green dress and floral face mask as she sat with Wills in the Royal box.

Australia’s world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty wins the second Grand Slam title after beating Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon 2021 final 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 on Saturday.

The top-seeded Barty adds this championship to the one she won at the French Open in 2019.

“This is incredible,” said Barty, in tears. “It took me a long time to verbalise, to dare to dream it and say it.”

After climbing up into the stands to hug her team, she told the Centre Court crowd: “I didn’t sleep a lot last night. I was thinking of all the what-ifs. I hope I made Evonne proud.

“I have to thank every single person in this stadium. You’ve made my dream so special,” she said.

Barty, who acquired the junior Wimbledon title in 2011, has become the fourth woman in the Open era to go on to also lift the women’s title after Britain’s Ann Jones, Swiss Martina Hingis and France’s Amelie Mauresmo.

She has been sporting a scallop-hem dress in tribute to Goolagong Cawley, her idol, friend and mentor on her 50th anniversary.