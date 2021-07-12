Kuwait keen to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has said that his country is keen to enhance economic relations with Pakistan.

Accepting the invitation extended to him by President Dr Arif Alvi to visit Pakistan, the emir of Kuwait reiterated the country’s resolve to deepen relations between Kuwait and Pakistan for mutual gains.

Replying to the Pakistan president’s letter, the emir expressed satisfaction over the strong ties between the two countries and thanked Pakistan for appreciating Kuwait’s role in raising the issues being faced by the Muslim Ummah, especially Palestine.

He expressed the hope that the world will soon get rid of this coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Kuwait restored visas for Pakistanis after about a decade-long suspension. The decision to restore the visas was taken during a meeting between Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

During that meeting, Ahmad presented to the Kuwaiti prime minister a letter by Prime Minister Imran Khan and also discussed with him the matters related to Kuwaiti visas for Pakistani expats.

Kuwait decided to reinstate the immigration policies after the decade-long blockade of visas and has allowed family and work permits with immediate effect.