North America Faces Extreme Heatwave, Wildfire Advances

Authorities in the North American region have once again warned of a severe heatwave. Extreme temperatures have forced evacuations, road closures and rail restrictions in several cities.

In countries such as the United States and Canada, rising temperatures on Sunday, July 11 caused severe heatwaves, forcing authorities to evacuate some areas due to the heatwave, while roadblocks and trains in some areas also had to be limited.

The U.S. Meteorological Agency said in a statement on its website that the heatwave could “affect a large part of the western United States and cause record-breaking temperatures.” Extreme heat has also been warned in cities like Jose.

The second heatwave since June

Dozens of people were killed in parts of the United States and Canada a few weeks ago. Last June was the hottest month ever in North America, according to the European Union Environmental Protection Agency.

Extreme heat also caused forest fires, which destroyed large areas of the forest. Due to the forest fires, people from different areas were forced to evacuate their homes. The highest temperature is recorded in the Death Valley area of ​​the US state of California.

On Sunday, large crowds gathered near a large digital thermometer near the Forensic Greek in the same area to check the temperature. People saw on the thermometer that the temperature was 135 degrees Fahrenheit or 57 degrees Celsius. The area had never seen such a high temperature before.

Authorities in Canada have also issued safety guidelines for those fleeing the scorching heat. During this extreme temperature, there is a risk of sparks igniting the train, which can lead to forest fires.

Large areas of forest around the city of Luton in Canada were recently burned to the ground, and authorities are now investigating whether the fire was caused by a train. Fires have also destroyed large areas of forest in California and British Columbia.

Temperatures have been rising steadily for the past six years. According to the World Meteorological Organization, there is a 40% chance that the average global temperature will exceed 1.5 degrees per year within the next five years.

A severe heatwave is also raging in many parts of northern India. It is the month of Sawan which is known for its rainy and pleasant weather in cities like Delhi and Lucknow. However, these areas have been experiencing severe heat waves for the past three weeks.

According to the Delhi Meteorological Department, the arrival of the monsoon has been delayed for almost 15 years.

The monsoon usually arrives in the region in late June or the first week of July, but this time it is not yet known.