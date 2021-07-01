Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan and India Exchange Lists Of Prisoners

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:56 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan, India hold Brigade Commander level flag talks

Pakistani and Indian officials exchanged the lists of the nationals imprisoned in each other’s jails.

Pakistan shared the list of convicts with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The list shared by Pakistan, mentioned 609 Indian prisoners including 51 civilians and 558 fishermen.

Similarly, the Government of India shared the list of 345 Pakistani prisoners in the country including 271 civilians and 74 fishermen with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi.

​The step is constant with clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India signed on May 21, 2008.

The accord predicaments both countries to interchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year on January and July 1.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Child Soldiers Prevention
31 mins ago
US adds Pakistan in Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

The move could leave to sanctions being imposed on the military The...
UNGA
2 hours ago
UNGA calls for addressing threats emerging from Islamophobia

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday unanimously adopted the revised Global...
US Troops
2 hours ago
US troops vacate Bagram air base

American troops pulled out of their main military base in Afghanistan on...
Child Soldiers Prevention Act
3 hours ago
US Includes Pakistan, Turkey To its Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

The United States (US) has on Thursday added Pakistan and Turkey to...
Israel airstrike on Gaza
4 hours ago
Israel Carries Out Airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation to inflammable balloons

Following the latest unrest, Israel has launched new airstrikes on Gaza in...
India Covid
6 hours ago
India: 400,000 Covid deaths recorded as vaccination drive slows down

India has become the third country worldwide to cross a death toll...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

President Alvi
3 mins ago
President Alvi calls for early resolution of Karachi’s water woes

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday called for timely completion of all...
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2
15 mins ago
Mustard seed, wall rocket and turmeric extracts are helpful against SARS-CoV-2

Researchers in Spain have discovered plant extracts that could be useful in...
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of citrus fruit
25 mins ago
Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels to gain the benefits of the citrus fruit

Twinkle Khanna consumes orange peels in addition to the "fleshy citrus fruit,"...
Rupee drops
26 mins ago
Rupee drops 33 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell 33 paisas against the dollar on Friday due...