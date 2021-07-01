Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan Independence Day celebrations to be organised in Austria

Amir M KhanWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 04:27 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Independence Day

The Pakistan Embassy in Austria plans to organise the Independence Day celebrations on August 14, 2021 and sought suggestions from the Pakistanis residing in that country.

Aftab Ahmad Khokher, ambassador of Pakistan in Austria, held an e-Kachehri for the Pakistani community in Austria and Slovakia. Several Pakistanis residing in Austria attended the meeting.

Ambassador Khokher, in his opening remarks, informed the participants about the plan and solicited their views in this regard. He also talked about the announcement of relaxation in Covid-19-related measures by the Austrian government. He responded to some of the issues raised in the last meeting with the community.

The community members expressed their appreciation for the initiative of e-Kachehri of the embassy for their facilitation. They shared their problems for some consular matters such as delay in attestation of documents from the Embassy of Austria in Islamabad, which were addressed by Ambassador Khokher.

The ambassador assured that he would continue his engagement with the community to address their issues and encouraged them to actively participate in the e-Kachehri.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Fast-paced
1 hour ago
Fast-paced withdrawal of troops could undermine Pakistan’s influence in Afghanistan

The fast-paced withdrawal of foreign troops amid stalled peace talks and rising...
DP World
2 hours ago
DP World acquires US-based logistics firm for $1.2 billion

DUBAI: Dubai owned port operator DP World has announced the acquisition of...
UN Chief India pallet guns against children
4 hours ago
UN Chief Asks India To Halt Use Of Pellet Guns Against Kashmiri Children

The United Nations (UN) Chief António Guterres has asked India to halt...
Paralympic Games Six athletes
7 hours ago
Six Athletes To Represent RPT At Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Confirms IPC

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has today confirmed the six athletes who...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
20 hours ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
20 hours ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Astronomy
14 mins ago
Astronomy top event going to happen in July 2021

Venus and Mars will meet each other on the night of July...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
20 mins ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Ericsson
29 mins ago
Ericsson launches Innovation Awards 2021

KARACHI: Ericsson has launched its annual Ericsson Innovation Awards (EIA) 2021, a...
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders
34 mins ago
Persistent insomnia symptoms associates with mood and anxiety disorders

A 15-year study found that childhood sleeplessness (insomnia) symptoms that remain into...