Pakistan Independence Day celebrations to be organised in Austria

The Pakistan Embassy in Austria plans to organise the Independence Day celebrations on August 14, 2021 and sought suggestions from the Pakistanis residing in that country.

Aftab Ahmad Khokher, ambassador of Pakistan in Austria, held an e-Kachehri for the Pakistani community in Austria and Slovakia. Several Pakistanis residing in Austria attended the meeting.

Ambassador Khokher, in his opening remarks, informed the participants about the plan and solicited their views in this regard. He also talked about the announcement of relaxation in Covid-19-related measures by the Austrian government. He responded to some of the issues raised in the last meeting with the community.

The community members expressed their appreciation for the initiative of e-Kachehri of the embassy for their facilitation. They shared their problems for some consular matters such as delay in attestation of documents from the Embassy of Austria in Islamabad, which were addressed by Ambassador Khokher.

The ambassador assured that he would continue his engagement with the community to address their issues and encouraged them to actively participate in the e-Kachehri.