Philippine Plane Crash: Death toll Mounts To 50, Several Reportedly Injured

The death toll from the Philippine military plane crash has soared to 50 carrying a total of 96 people on board, a military chief said on Sunday.
He said the plane was carrying soldiers and landed off the runway while landing. According to General Subijana, the plane tried to take off again but was unsuccessful.
According to the international news agency, most of the passengers on the military plane had recently passed out of basic military training and were being sent to the Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force in the Muslim-majority region of the Philippines.
There are large numbers of troops in the southern Philippines, where militant groups are active, including Abu Sayyaf, who was involved in kidnapping for ransom.
Three civilians on the ground were killed and four were injured, Arevalo said.
An investigative team came Monday to look for the plane’s flight data recorder and probe what caused the crash. They will also look into the reports of soldiers jumping from the plane.