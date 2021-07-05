Philippine Plane Crash: Death toll Mounts To 50, Several Reportedly Injured

The death toll from the Philippine military plane crash has soared to 50 carrying a total of 96 people on board, a military chief said on Sunday.

The C-130 military plane was transporting troops from Cagayan de Oro, in Mindanao, to Sulu province when it missed the runway on the island of Jolo.