PIA to deploy larger aircraft on Gulf routes

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will deploy Boeing-777 aircraft instead of Airbus A320 on the Gulf routes to cater to the increased seat-demand after the UAE airlines reduced frequency to Pakistan, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier said on Monday.

At a press conference recently, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said that an aircraft upgrade would add around 2,000 seats before Eid on the Dubai, Sharjah, Doha and Bahrain routes.

A PIA spokesperson said due to the limited number of flights operated by the Gulf-based carriers, a large number of Pakistanis were unable to travel to Pakistan from Doha and vice versa. “PIA has planned to operate relief flights to accommodate the passengers.”

As many as 3,394 passengers will be repatriated from the UAE by 10 PIA flights, which will be operated between July 5 and July 18. In addition, six flights carrying around 2,916 passengers will operate from Doha from July 6 to July 18, 2021.

Moreover, two Boeing 777, carrying 722 people, will arrive between July 8 and July 11, 2021.

People intending to come to Pakistan or leave the country have been facing hardships because of the cancellation of their flights by several foreign airlines due to the capacity restrictions.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also took note of the large-scale flight cancellations and blamed foreign carriers for overbooking.

Last week, the Gulf News reported the UAE had extended a ban on inbound flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan till July 21, 2021.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that the flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan, would remain suspended until July 21, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it said cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights would be exempted from the suspension.