President Alvi calls for enhanced economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia

02nd Jul, 2021. 08:57 pm
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need to further strengthen bilateral economic and investment cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed strong fraternal ties, based on shared faith, culture, tradition and mutual goodwill, that needed to be further expanded for the mutual benefit of the two countries, he added.

Talking to Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliky, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday, President Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further intensify cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including energy, science, technology, agriculture and culture.

The president said that the people and the government of Pakistan had deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pakistan wanted to broaden bilateral relationships in the fields of media and culture by building institutional linkages, he said, adding that Pakistani diaspora was contributing to KSA’s socioeconomic development.

He expressed the hope that the Saudi government would ease travel restrictions on Pakistani nationals, as the situation of Covid-19 has considerably improved in the kingdom.

President Alvi deeply appreciated Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan at difficult times and also lauded its role in promoting unity in the Islamic world, as well as its efforts for regional and international peace and security.

Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky underlined the need to further broaden bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and culture for the mutual advantages of the two brotherly countries.

 

