Saudi Arabia signs deal to house IATA headquarter

09th Jul, 2021. 03:51 pm
Saudi Arabia signs deal

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) president Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej, and International Air Transport Association (IATA) for Africa and the Middle East Region vice-president Kamel Hassan Al-Awadi, co-signed an agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and IATA to establish its regional office in the kingdom, Saudi official news agency, SPA, reported.

The GACA president expressed his wishes for the success to the IATA, and emphasised the importance of bolstering effective joint cooperation between the international and regional organisations in the civil aviation industry to promote the interests of the field of air transport at both international and regional levels.

The signing of the agreement not only aligns with the kingdom’s interest in promoting the role of regional and international civil aviation organisations, but also contributes to the kingdom’s distinguished efforts to empower organisations based there through providing various forms of support to assist in their role of contributing to the development of the field of air transport.

The presence of the regional office of the IATA in the kingdom will augment the provision of the necessary support for air transport companies within the kingdom and the region through providing consultations and training courses, as well as providing the civil aviation industry with the data and information related to international air transport.

The IATA works to assist nations in the development of a safe, secure and profitable air transport industry that sustainably connects and enriches the world through increasing the growth rates of international trade, finding solutions to air transport issues, and providing means of cooperation between companies, institutions and international organisations within the air transport and aviation industry, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

