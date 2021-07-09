Saudi Hajj Ministry announces completion of expats e-registration

KARACHI: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the completion of electronic registration for 60,000 expatriates working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and are planning to perform Hajj this year, the official Saudi news agency, SPA reported.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Abdelfattah bin Suleiman Mashat said that the number of registered pilgrims this year reached 558,270 in the first stage of registration, which started from the 3rd of Dhul-Qa’dah 1442H and ended on Thursday, 28th Dhu Al-Qa’dah 1442H.

Later, the eligible candidates were chosen according to several conditions, including age and those performing the ritual for the first time, in addition to adhering to the precautionary and preventive measures.

The ministry also called on all pilgrims who have been granted Hajj permits this year to take the second vaccine dose, as they will be receiving it without booking an appointment in advance.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that the pilgrims will be received on the 7th and 8th of Dhul-Hijjah at four reception centres, after which they will be transported by buses to the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform the arrival Tawaf before heading to the Holy Sites.