Taliban Must Pledge Not To Accept Durand Line If They Love Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Taliban want to resolve the Afghan conflict in accordance with the agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban instead of Sharia. No one but the Afghan government can release Taliban prisoners.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani inaugurated the international airport in the northeastern province of Khost on Saturday morning. The new airport was inaugurated at a time when the Taliban are rapidly taking over various areas in the north of the country.

A statement from the office of the President of Afghanistan said that Ashraf Ghani also welcomed the passengers arriving on the flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Khost after the inauguration.

In addition to reviewing the security situation in the province, the Afghan president also met with local leaders during his visit.

President Ashraf Ghani also addressed a gathering of local elders along with Vice President Amrullah Saleh. In his address, he also assured the continuation of democratic rule in Afghanistan.

During his speech, the Afghan president asked who the Taliban were fighting after the withdrawal of international forces.

He has also asked the Taliban whether they are fighting for Afghanistan or whether they want Afghanistan to be controlled by others.

Ashraf Ghani added that if the Taliban loved Afghanistan, they should promise that they did not accept the Durand Line. Promise that they will not allow Afghanistan’s water to be sold.

Note that Durand Line is the 2,670 km international land border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Referring to the Taliban, he said that no one has any doubt about where they come from and where they live.

Ashraf Ghani said that if Afghan citizens are killed, who will benefit?

According to the Afghan president, the Taliban have destroyed three bridges in the Arghandab Valley in Kandahar Province, which cost 50 million dollars to build.

“Everyone should learn from Iraq, Syria and Lebanon,” he said.

Ashraf Ghani asked the Taliban to sit down and resolve the dispute in accordance with Islamic law.

The Afghan president said that if the Taliban chose war, they would be responsible for the war themselves. Afghans have not lost the battle on the battlefield.

She assured Afghan women that the situation would not deteriorate again. He further added that those who harmed the government internally would no longer be tolerated.

It should be noted that Khost Airport has been built with the budget of the Afghan National Aviation Authority and after the inauguration, flights from Khost to the United Arab Emirates have commenced.

The security situation in Afghanistan has been tense since the withdrawal of US and international forces began, and the Taliban claimed yesterday that they control 85% of Afghanistan.

During a visit to Russia, Taliban negotiator Shahabuddin Dilawar, along with other Taliban leaders Abdul Latif Mansoor and Sohail Shaheen, told a news conference that the Taliban controlled 85 per cent of Afghanistan. This includes 250 out of 398 districts of the country.