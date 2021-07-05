UAE grants ‘Golden Residency’ to outstanding students, families

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to grant a 10-year residency visa, “Golden Residency”, to exceptional high school graduates along with their families, Wam reported.

The move comes in appreciation of the efforts of outstanding students and their families, and within the framework of the UAE government’s directive to create an attractive and encouraging environment for the talented students.

Applications for the Golden Residency are submitted through the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The Golden Residency is granted to outstanding students who have obtained an average rate of at least 95 per cent in high school certificate from public or private schools, as well as to the university students from inside or outside the country who have a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.75 or its equivalent in specific scientific disciplines. The visa will also include the families of the students.