Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

UAE grants ‘Golden Residency’ to outstanding students, families

Web DeskWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 04:34 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Golden Residency

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced to grant a 10-year residency visa, “Golden Residency”, to exceptional high school graduates along with their families, Wam reported.

The move comes in appreciation of the efforts of outstanding students and their families, and within the framework of the UAE government’s directive to create an attractive and encouraging environment for the talented students.

Applications for the Golden Residency are submitted through the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The Golden Residency is granted to outstanding students who have obtained an average rate of at least 95 per cent in high school certificate from public or private schools, as well as to the university students from inside or outside the country who have a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.75 or its equivalent in specific scientific disciplines. The visa will also include the families of the students.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
41 mins ago
Covid-19: Etihad, Emirates suspend all flights to and from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have suspended the...
Florida: Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 24, 121 People Still Missing
51 mins ago
Florida: Building Collapse Death Toll Rises To 24, 121 People Still Missing

The partially demolished building in the Miami area was completely demolished due...
Taliban Threatens To Respond If Troops Withdrawal Deadline Missed
3 hours ago
Taliban Threatens To Respond If Troops Withdrawal Deadline Missed

The Taliban say they will retaliate if all foreign forces do not...
Philippine Plane Crash Death toll Rises
3 hours ago
Philippine Plane Crash: Death toll Mounts To 50, Several Reportedly Injured

The death toll from the Philippine military plane crash has soared to...
Nobu Istanbul Launch at The Ritz Carlton Istanbul Puts all Eyes on Turkey
4 hours ago
Nobu Istanbul Launch at The Ritz Carlton Istanbul Puts all Eyes on Turkey

Nobu Istanbul, Robert De Niro's renowned Japanese restaurant brand's 14th iteration in...
Philippine Air Force
17 hours ago
Philippine Air Force plane crash: at least 45 dead

A Philippine air force C-130 plane carrying combat troops tasked to fight...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SNGPL’s profit
1 min ago
SNGPL’s profit rise 69% in first quarter of FY21

KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL's) posted a net profit...
India’s terror-financing
15 mins ago
Pakistan to take up India’s terror-financing issue at international level: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take up the issue of India’s terror-financing at the...
6 High protein foods for weight loss
15 mins ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem
18 mins ago
Envious And Enemies of Pakistan Collude To Disrupt CPEC: Asim Saleem

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that...