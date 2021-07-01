UAE launches work permits for Golden Residency holders

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the issuance of work permits for the Golden Residency holders, WAM reported.

The decision has been implemented on the recommendation of the UAE Cabinet.

According to the ministry, such permits are required for those who were unemployed when they received their Golden Residency (long-term residency visa), and wish to get employed by a certain employer; those who are Golden Residency holders and plan to start working for a new employer, and for those whose current employers want to renew the work permit and contract of a Golden Residency holder.

The same rules and procedures related to the issuance of work permits and contracts apply to dependents registered on their parents’ residency, if they are applying for work and are golden visa holders, the ministry said.

Work permits and contracts concluded between employers and workers who receive the Golden Residency will remain valid, and subject to all the applicable UAE legislations.

Prescribed, applicable, renewing and amending fees for the work permits and contracts for those outside the country will also be applicable to the Golden Residency holders, the ministry added.