US adds Pakistan in Child Soldiers Prevention Act List

The move could leave to sanctions being imposed on the military

The United Stated has placed Pakistan in its Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list which could lead to some restrictions being imposed on the military.

The list includes foreign governments identified during the previous year as having governmental armed forces, police, or other security forces, or government-supported armed groups that recruit or use child soldiers, as defined in the CSPA.

These determinations cover the reporting period beginning April 1, 2020 and ending March 31, 2021.

Governments identified on the list are subject to restrictions on certain security assistance and commercial licensing of military equipment.

The CSPA prohibits assistance to governments that are identified in the list under International Military Education and Training, Foreign Military Financing, Excess Defense Articles, and Peacekeeping Operations, with exceptions for some programs undertaken pursuant to the Peacekeeping Operations authority.

The CSPA also prohibits the issuance of licenses for direct commercial sales of military equipment to such governments.

Beginning October 1, 2021, and effective throughout Fiscal Year 2022, these restrictions will apply to the listed countries, absent a presidential waiver, applicable exception, or reinstatement of assistance pursuant to the terms of the CSPA.

The determination to include a government in the CSPA list is informed by a range of sources, including first-hand observation by US government personnel and research and credible reporting from various UN entities, international organisations, local and international NGOs, and international and domestic media outlets.