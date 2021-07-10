Violation of Hajj Rules, 20 People Fined 10,000 Riyals Each

An official spokesman for the Hajj Security Forces Command, Brigadier General Sami Al Shuwairekh, said 20 violations of Hajj instructions had been caught. According to the spokesman, a fine of 10,000 riyals has been imposed on all violators.

Brigadier General Sami Al Shuwairekh urged citizens and foreigners to abide by the guidelines for the Hajj season for this year.

He assured that by the 13th of Dhu al-Hijjah, the security forces would take action against anyone who tried to reach the Masjid al-Haram, the central area around it and other holy places (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without permission.

Saudi Minister Of Interior Approves General Security Plan For Hajj

Saudi Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Hajj Higher Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz has approved the general security plan related to the forthcoming Hajj 1442H, in accordance with the precautionary measures and preventive procedures taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi official news agency SPA reported.

The plan falls in line with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, demonstrating their unremitting follow up of the Hajj and all aspects related to perform the rituals, in a way that would maintain the security and safety of the pilgrims, it added.

Hajj Smart Card Can Be Used For Teller Services In Saudi Arabia By Pilgrims

According to the details, through the Hajj smart card foreign pilgrims can transfer money from their bank accounts in their countries.

The card can be used as a payment method to buy things in the Kingdom as it will be operational on Saudi Arabia’s Mada network.

Foreign pilgrims can profit from these services until next year’s Hajj, as this year’s Hajj is restricted to only domestic pilgrims.

The new amenities and services will be available on the smart card in the second phase of its application featuring added services.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had launched the first phase of the smart card in December 2020 and it will be stimulated for the first time, covering all pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season.

Major features of the first phase included the issuance of smart identification cards for each pilgrim comprising of his personal, medical, and residential information.

The card is considered to be an outcome of Vision 2030, and the application of resourcefulness proved to be a successful model for the application of technologies in serving pilgrims, according to Private newspaper.