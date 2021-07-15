Visa-On-Arrival for Pakistanis, announces Qatar

The government of Qatar has announced that Pakistanis can now get the country’s visa on arrival.

The Gulf state has announced a new immigration policy for Qatar and issued directives to the concerned authorities in this regard.

According to details, Pakistani citizens would be granted a 30-day tourist visa upon arrival at the airport for a fee of QAR 100 valid for a period of 30 days which can be extended for the same period.

Qatar Visa conditions For Pakistanis

Valid passport for at least 06 months Confirmed return ticket Polio vaccination certificate Confirmed hotel reservation in one of the country’s hotels during the visit period. Fully vaccinated with vaccines approved by the Ministry of Public Health and completing a period of 14 days after the last dose. Must have a certificate confirming negative PCR test completed during 48 hours from the time of arrival.

The visitors have been asked to enrol themselves on the Ehteraz platform (WWW.EHTERAZ.GOV.QA) to get the approval of Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health before travelling.

Passengers who have not received both doses of the vaccine 14 days before the arrival will not be allowed to enter.

Earlier, Hon’ble Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan His Excellency Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The meeting focused on enhancing relations between Pakistan and Qatar and issues of mutual interest including facilities in Qatar visa for Pakistanis.

While inviting Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to Visit Qatar, Qatari Ambassador said that there is a lot of scope for trade between Pakistan and Qatar.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that people of both countries share a cordial relationship.

The Qatari Ambassador also congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on assuming the portfolio of Interior Minister.