At least three crew members killed in plane crash in Indonesia

Xinhua

16th Sep, 2021. 01:51 pm

JAKARTA: At least three crew members onboard the Rimbun Airplane were killed in a crash in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The crew members were confirmed dead after the rescue team found the plane at around 11:00 a.m. local time, the Papua provincial police’s spokesman Commissioner Ahmad Kamal said on Wednesday.

“The evacuation process is hampered by the weather because from this afternoon until now it is still raining and foggy at the scene,” said Kamal, and the bodies of the three crew members were scheduled to be evacuated on Thursday to Sugapa sub-district.  (Xinhua)

