Chinese police beef up efforts to reunite missing children with families
BEIJING: Chinese police have cracked 206 cold cases involving child trafficking and arrested 543 suspects linked to such crimes since a nationwide campaign was launched in January to help reunite such victims with their families.
During the period, police have rescued 4,142 missing or abducted children, including adults who had gone missing or were kidnapped as kids, said Liu Zhongyi, director of the criminal investigation bureau under the Ministry of Public Security, at a press conference on Friday.
Liu added that one victim was traced after a span of 61 years.
Public security agencies across China have cracked 5,135 child trafficking cases since 2012 and arrested 23,000 suspects involved in these cases, Liu said.
There has been a decline in crimes involving child trafficking from 5,907 in 2012 to 666 in 2020, the official said. (Xinhua)
Read More
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s visit to the UK
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, stated he...
Taliban replace women's ministry with notorious vice department
KABUL: The Taliban on Friday to have shut down the government's ministry...
Foreign direct investment declines 20.3% in July-August
KARACHI: The inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) has declined 20.3 per...
ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities
KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited...
Independent consultant to monitor Diamer-Basha Dam progress
KARACHI: The Ministry of Planning and Development is seeking services of a...