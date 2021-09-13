Iran reaches visa-free accord with Iraq for air transport

TEHRAN: Iran and Iraq have agreed to abolish visa requirements for air transport, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Monday.

“The executive arrangements for this issue will be made in the coming days,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly press conference, as reported by state TV.

The spokesman added that Iran’s cabinet had already approved the measure, pending the approval of the reciprocal step on the Iraqi side.

The agreement was reached during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit to Tehran on Sunday, he said.-Xinhua