Israel bans unvaccinated teachers from teaching
JERUSALEM: Israeli teachers who have not been vaccinated against the Covid-19 will be banned from entering schools unless they present a negative test result, Israeli Ministry of Education said on Thursday.
Under the decision, teachers who do not present the Green Pass, which is a proof of Covid-19 vaccination or recovery from the disease, are required to present a rapid antigen test performed up to 84 hours earlier.
The ban is part of the Israeli government’s efforts to reduce the high Covid-19 morbidity in the country, and particularly in the unclosed education sector amid the rapid spread of the virus.
Under the instructions of the ministry, the teachers of schools and kindergartens who do not meet these conditions will not be paid for the days of absence, nor will they be allowed to teach remotely through Zoom.
Read More
China is bringing forces to combat cryptocurrency operations in the state
The government of China is getting very serious about the crypto industry...
UK urges public calm over shut fuel stations
LONDON: The UK government on Friday urged the public against panic-buying as...
China’s central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal
BEIJING: China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies...
Protests in Australia's Melbourne could accelerate Covid-19 outbreak, authorities fear
SYDNEY: In the Australian state of Victoria, healthcare workers battling a rising...
Mastercard becomes official payment technology partner of Expo 2020
KARACHI: Mastercard has shared a glimpse into the spectacular line-up of priceless...