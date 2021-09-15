Israel's Barbarism at its peak, fire tear gas on Palestinian primary school students

Israel’s barbarism at its peak, fires tear gas on Palestinian primary school students

Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian primary school students with tear gas canisters in the West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

According to the media reports, the international humanitarian movement Red Cross said that over 30 Palestinian students in an elementary school in the Tayasir village suffocated as Israeli forces fired teargas canisters towards them during a so-called raid and search operation.

The media reports stated that Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters directly and heavily towards the students of the elementary school, resulting in dozens of suffocation cases.

Video footage shows the young students crying and screaming as the tear gas fired towards them which caused burning and pain in their eyes, throat, lungs and skin.