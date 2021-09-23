PM Imran Khan congratulates Saudi Arabia on 91st National Day

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated the leaders and people of Saudi Arabia on the Kingdom’s 91st National Day on Thursday.

“On behalf of my government and people of Pakistan I congratulate the custodian of the two holy mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz; HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman; and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on Kingdom’s 91st National Day,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“We wish them continued progress under the visionary leadership.”

To commemorate its 91st National Day, Saudi Arabia is holding dozens of massive celebrations across the Kingdom to mark the event.

Saudi National Day is celebrated annually on September 23 to mark the renaming of the Kingdom of Nejd and Hejaz to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932 following a royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud.