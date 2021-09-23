Saudi Arabia celebrates its 91st birthday with fireworks and festivities

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its 91st birthday on Thursday with fireworks, flypasts and festivities, Arab News reported.

The slogan for this year’s Saudi National Day is ‘A home for us.’ Saudis and foreigners who call the kingdom their home will celebrate both the transformative journey the country has embarked on over the past 91 years and the people who made it happen.

Despite the coronavirus, this year’s festivities are expected to be anything but subdued.

Arab News further revealed that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday received a congratulatory cable from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 91st National Day.

King Hamad expressed his greetings to King Salman, wishing him good health, happiness and long life, and, to the Saudi people, further progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Moreover, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has also sent a congratulatory message to King Salman on the Kingdom’s National Day.

The Sharjah Ruler has also dispatched a similar congratulatory message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defence of Saudi Arabia on the occasion.