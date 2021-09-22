Saudi Arabia to celebrate its 91st National Day on September 23

DUBAI: As Saudi Arabia is celebrating its 91st National Day on September 23, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) launched a collection of Saudi cultural and heritage programmes and activities to highlight the Kingdom’s diversity, Arab News reported.

Under the slogan of “Melodies of the Homeland,” the celebratory activities will start on September 22 and will run until September 25.

The National Day activities aim to present a collection of interactive cultural activities, music and art performances, traditional local crafts, various workshops, knowledge-based games for all age groups and more.

The activities will include the Coffee Tales exhibition, which will shed light on the practice of farming coffee and the traditions associated with it, particularly in the Jazan region, as well as Saudi Aramco’s efforts to preserve it.

Another exhibition, called Tafaseel, will take its visitors on a cultural journey to embody the unity of the people and their interdependence from north to south and east to west.

This colorful space will express the diversity of fashion as part of the cultural heritage across the local regions and tell stories about the civilizations that inhabited them.

Arab music sensation Ahmed Alshaiba will perform on Ithra’s stage and is expected to play his unique music that combines Eastern and Western genres.