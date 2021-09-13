Saudi Arabia to donate $5.3 mln to poor countries for COVID-19 vaccines

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said Saudi Arabia will donate $5.3 million (20 million riyals) to poor countries to provide COVID-19 vaccines to less established Muslim countries.

The Kingdom’s donation will be protracted to 22 IOC member states.

According to the OIC, Saudi Arabia also called on other Muslim nations to join the resourcefulness and donate COVID-19 vaccines to less advanced countries.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Kingdom will donate to the families of healthcare workers who died from COVID-19 while treating infected patients for $133,300 (500,000 Saudi Riyals).

Whereas, Families of all healthcare employees who died of the coronavirus irrespective of whether they were Saudi nationals or emigrant residents, worked in the government or private sector, or in the civilian or military sector will be rewarded, SPA said.

On the contrary, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a statement that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had promised to send vaccinations and whatever medical equipment Tunisia needed.

Several countries assured to help Tunisia fight the coronavirus on Friday as the North African country logged its uppermost daily death toll since the epidemic began, putting its health care system under austere stress and reducing oxygen deliveries.