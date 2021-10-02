Chinese scientists set seed collection record

LHASA: Chinese scientists have recently completed a seed-collection mission on Mount Qomolangma, according to the Germplasm Bank of Wild Species, a comprehensive national database for the collection and preservation of wildlife germplasm resources in China.

The team successfully collected seeds of several plants such as crucihimalaya himalaica and saussurea gnaphalodes at a height of approximately 6,200 meters, setting a new record for plant seed collection at the highest altitude in China.

The seeds will be preserved permanently after cleaning and counting. “The mission is a new exploration and an attempt to collect high-altitude plant germplasm resources, which is of great significance for protecting biodiversity, coping with climate change and strengthening bio-safety construction,” said Cai Jie with the Germplasm Bank of Wild Species.

The collection team went to Mount Qomolangma twice in August and September this year, and spent more than 20 days successively, reaching the highest altitude of 6,605 meters to conduct plant diversity survey and collection.