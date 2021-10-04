Taliban raid suspected IS hideout, kill several insurgents after bombing in Kabul

Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday that Mujahidin of the special unit of the Islamic Emirate raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in Kabul and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in the Afghan capital.

Sunday’s bombing outside a mosque in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has killed at least two people and injured several others.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement on the social networking site Twitter that an explosion had taken place near the entrance to Kabul’s Eid Gah Jamia Masjid, killing several civilians.

“According to our initial information, two civilians were killed and three others were injured in the blast,” Interior Ministry spokesman Qari Syed Khosti was quoted as saying by AFP.

The bomber struck near the entrance to Kabul’s Eid Gah Mosque, where the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was holding a condolence meeting.

A foreign-funded hospital emergency NGO in Kabul said in a tweet that four people had been brought to the hospital for the blast.

An eyewitness, shopkeeper Ahmadullah, said: “I heard an explosion near the Eid Gah mosque, which was followed by gunfire.”

“Shortly before the blast, the Taliban blocked roads leading to the Eid Gah Mosque where Taliban officials had gathered to mourn the passing of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother.,” he said.

Media representatives confirmed hearing explosions and gunfire in the city and seeing the injured being transported by ambulance to Kabul’s emergency hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but ISIL has seen an increase in attacks since the Taliban took over.

ISIL is present in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban as its enemy. It has also claimed responsibility for several attacks against the Taliban, including targeting several people in the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

The attack in Kabul is somewhat unusual, but in recent weeks ISIS has made its presence felt in the capital, Kabul, and along the eastern border.

The Taliban launched an operation two days ago against ISIS strongholds in Parwan Province, north of Kabul after a roadside bomb injured four Taliban members.