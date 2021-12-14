14 die in car accident in Namibia

10th Dec, 2021. 03:50 pm
At least 14 people died in a car crash in the Otjozondjupa region on Friday morning after a minibus and a sedan collided and caught fire, Namibian police said.

According to the incident report, 14 occupants in the vehicles succumbed to the fire caused by the crash while two passengers, including a child, survived and were rushed to the hospital.

Namibia’s road crashes, injuries and deaths had dropped significantly amid COVID-19 restrictions, according to reports.

