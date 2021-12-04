4 dead, 7 missing after freighter sinks off east China coast
Rescuers are searching for seven crew members who have gone missing after their cargo ship sank earlier on Sunday morning off the coast of Yantai City, east China’s Shandong Province, the Beihai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport said.
A total of 14 crew members were on board when the accident occurred. The rescue bureau received a report of the accident at 4:43 a.m.
So far, three people have been rescued and four others were found dead.
A rescue helicopter and a rescue vessel have been dispatched to search for the missing crew members.
Read More
84 feared dead after tornadoes rip through U.S. states
At least 84 people are likely to have died after dozens of...
Indian PM Modi's Twitter account briefly hacked: office
The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked,...
Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Cuba
Two people have died after a speedboat carrying 23 migrants sank off...
Bangladesh reports first cases of Omicron COVID-19
DHAKA: Bangladesh has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of...
Zambia reports more Omicron variant COVID-19 cases
LUSAKA: Zambia recorded eight more Omicron COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the...