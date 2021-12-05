5 dead from plastics factory fire in Bangladesh

14th Dec, 2021. 04:16 pm
5 dead from plastics factory fire in Bangladesh

At least five people were killed on Tuesday after a fire ripped through a plastics factory in Bangladesh’s Bogura district, some 197 km northwest of Dhaka.

The Fire Service and Civil Defense brought the blaze at the plastics factory under control after hectic efforts of about three hours.

Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters in Dhaka, said the fire sparked suddenly and spread quickly.

“Bodies of five persons were retrieved after 10 firefighting units doused the blaze at around 2:00 p.m. local time,” he said.

The official said that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the factory could not be ascertained immediately.

