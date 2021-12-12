84 feared dead after tornadoes rip through U.S. states

At least 84 people are likely to have died after dozens of tornadoes swept through several U.S. states overnight, officials said.

Tornadoes hit and destroyed a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky when there were about 110 people inside, Governor Andy Beshear told reporters on Saturday.

“I’m pretty sure that number is north of 70 … it may, in fact, exceed 100 before the day is done,” Beshear said when estimating the death toll while describing the disaster as “the most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history.”

Photos from Mayfield show roads are lined with ruined walls, with trees toppled and electric poles cut by half with wires lying on the ground.

At least six people died at an Amazon warehouse building in Illinois after it was hit by a tornado on Friday night, according to Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee have also reported tornado-related deaths, which totalled at least eight.

According to PowerOutage.US, at least 331,549 utility customers in four states affected have been left without power.

When issuing a tornado warning early Friday, the National Weather Service said that at least 25 million people were under threat from massive thunderstorm systems tearing through the region.