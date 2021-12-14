Australia to produce mRNA vaccines by 2024: PM

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced plans to manufacture millions of mRNA vaccines domestically by 2024.

Morrison on Tuesday revealed plans for a facility capable of manufacturing up to 100 million messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine doses every year.

The facility, which will be built in the state of Victoria, is a joint venture between the federal and state governments, and pharmaceutical giant Moderna. It will become the first mRNA manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere.

Morrison said developing on-shore mRNA technology would be critical in Australia’s response to future health crises.

“The new mRNA manufacturing facility in Victoria will produce respiratory vaccines for potential future pandemics and seasonal health issues such as the common flu, protecting lives and livelihoods,” he told reporters.

Once operational, the facility will help meet Australia’s demand for mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases if approved by medical regulators.

The announcement came days after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) approved Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for booster shots.

“Ensuring Moderna has a manufacturing presence here will deliver Australia priority access to products manufactured here in Australia, by Australians, for Australians, using the most cutting edge vaccination science available in the world today,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

Australia on Tuesday reported about 2,000 new locally-acquired coronavirus infections, as the case number in New South Wales jumped to a 10-week high. The state reported 804 cases, the highest daily total recorded since Oct. 2 when 814 cases were confirmed, according to a report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.