Bordeaux-Begles fly-half Jalibert is in isolation after testing covid positive
Bordeaux-Begles Matthieu Jalibert has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be out of the French Top 14 for the next two rounds, according to an Instagram post he made on Friday.
“I have relatively few symptoms, and I’m doing very well,” tweeted the 23-year-old France international, “but it causes me to isolate myself for ten days.”
“I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity to rest and re-energize!”
If the game is played, he will miss Bordeaux Begles’ trip to Toulon on Monday and then the home derby against bottom side Biarritz on January 2.
On Wednesday, his club reported that it had found numerous positive cases of Covid-19 among its team, casting concern on the trip to Toulon.
“For all of us, it’s a difficult time,” Jalibert wrote. “Enjoy your vacation.”
