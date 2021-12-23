China-Peru relations maintain steady development despite global changes: Chinese FM

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that no matter how the international situation changes, China-Peru relations have maintained a momentum of steady development and become the “front-runner” in China-Latin America relations.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Peruvian Foreign Minister Oscar Maurtua, noting that the traditional friendship between China and Peru dates back to ancient times.

Not long ago, the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, which fully demonstrated that both sides attach great importance to China-Peru relations and have goodwill to deepen friendly cooperation, Wang noted.

He stressed that China is willing to work with Peru to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and advance China-Peru comprehensive strategic partnership to higher levels.

Wang congratulated Peru on the 200th anniversary of its independence.

He said that as representatives of developing countries and emerging economies, China and Peru share broad common interests and common pursuit, and both hope to accelerate national development and rejuvenation.

Wang added that the cooperation between the two countries is South-South cooperation that helps and supports each other, and has great potential and bright prospects.

Both sides should uphold multilateralism, defend the international system with the United Nations at its core, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, especially emerging economies, Wang said.

China will continue to support Peru in safeguarding its sovereign independence, national dignity and legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.

He added that the Chinese side believes Peru will also continue to support China’s position on issues concerning China’s core interests and major concerns, so as to consolidate mutual trust and the political foundation of bilateral relations

Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative which is aimed at forming global synergy to help developing countries achieve economic recovery at an early date and promote the timely implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Peru is an active advocate of multilateralism and an important defender of the rights and interests of developing countries, said Wang, adding that Peru is welcome to support and participate in this initiative.

China supports Peru in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2024 and is willing to work with Peru for new progress in the APEC cooperation.

For his part, Maurtua said Peru and China celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, and bilateral relations have reached a new level.

Maurtua said Peru sincerely thanks China for providing support and experience for Peru’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in healthcare and the resumption of work and production.

When the two countries first established diplomatic relations, Peru explicitly stated that the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China, and it will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy, he said.

Peru thanks China for supporting it in hosting APEC in 2024, and it will always staunchly support multilateralism while attaching great importance to and seriously studying the Global Development Initiative proposed by China, Maurtua added.