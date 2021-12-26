China sees growing international transport in Jan.-Nov

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) — China’s international transport sector saw marked expansion in the first 11 months this year, according to the country’s transport ministry.

During the period, the number of international cargo flights went up 25.8 percent year on year to 74,000, and the international road freight volume hit 42 million tonnes, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China-Europe freight train trips have seen robust growth momentum, with the total number up 20.3 percent year on year to reach around 14,000 by the end of November, said the ministry.

The ministry said it had guaranteed the transport of key materials, smoothened the logistics and supply chains on international routes and boosted road transport service in 2021.