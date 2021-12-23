Germany warns of ‘worst humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

AFP News Agency

23rd Dec, 2021. 10:42 pm
Germany warns of 'worst humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan

Google

BERLIN, Dec 23, 2021 (AFP) – Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, pledged on Thursday to work with international partners to help avert in Afghanistan what she called “the worst humanitarian catastrophe of our time”.

Outlining an “action plan” two weeks after taking office, Baerbock said Berlin sought to assure that outside aid reached the neediest Afghans and step up the evacuation of those most threatened under the Taliban, especially women and girls.

“Before our eyes, Afghanistan is heading into the worst humanitarian catastrophe of our time,” Baerbock told reporters.

“Major sectors of the economy have collapsed, many people are starving. One can hardly bear it when one reads that families in their desperation are selling their daughters to buy food.”

She said 24 million Afghans were estimated to need assistance to survive this winter.

“We cannot allow hundreds of thousands of children to die because we don’t want to take action,” Baerbock said.

Berlin would “seek ways with our international partners so that humanitarian aid arrives in the country and bring those particularly in need of protection out of the country”.

Baerbock said such efforts were also aimed at “preventing further destabilisation on the ground”.

Some 15,000 people who Germany had agreed to take in at the end of its two-decade-long military engagement were still in Afghanistan awaiting evacuation, she said, adding that helping them leave was of the “highest priority” for Berlin.

This would include redoubling efforts to assure safe passage via neighbouring countries.

Central to these efforts would be the United Nations, whose Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans while seeking to keep funds out of Taliban hands.

Since the Taliban swept back to power in August, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the West in what the UN has described as an “unprecedented fiscal shock” to the aid-dependent Afghan economy.

Read More

3 days ago
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
3 days ago
Stronger China-Germany partnership

As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
3 days ago
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...
3 days ago
Will India’s new ‘China hand’ ambassador help fix damaged ties?

India has appointed a senior diplomat, who can speak Chinese fluently and...
3 days ago
Nepal's biggest stupa turns to green flags

Nepal's largest stupa, one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in Tibetan Buddhism,...
3 days ago
Indian man fined Cut Modi's face from vaccine drive

The turbocharged racist agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government carry...