India logs 7,992 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 34,682,736

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Dec, 2021. 11:01 am
India COVID-19 cases

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,682,736 on Saturday, as 7,992 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 393 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 475,128.

There are still 93,277 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 1,666 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 34,114,331 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 9265 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Also Read: India reports 8,603 new COVID-19 cases

Read More

12 mins ago
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding,...
27 mins ago
Vienna exhibition tests ethics of displaying human remains

A vast, bloated liver. An infant with lacerated skin. The deformed skeleton...
1 hour ago
Bulgaria's PM-designate announces graft-fighting govt

Bulgaria's PM-designate Kiril Petkov, whose new anti-graft party won general elections last...
2 hours ago
84 feared dead after tornadoes rip through U.S. states

At least 84 people are likely to have died after dozens of...
2 hours ago
Indian PM Modi's Twitter account briefly hacked: office

The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked,...
2 hours ago
4 dead, 7 missing after freighter sinks off east China coast

Rescuers are searching for seven crew members who have gone missing after...