India logs 7,992 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 34,682,736
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,682,736 on Saturday, as 7,992 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 393 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 475,128.
There are still 93,277 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 1,666 active cases during the past 24 hours.
A total of 34,114,331 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 9265 were discharged during the past 24 hours.
