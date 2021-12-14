India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 34,703,644

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,703,644 on Tuesday, as 5,784 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

“The number of new cases registered across India in 24 hours is the lowest in 571 days,” said the ministry.

Besides, 252 deaths from the pandemic were reported since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 475,888.

There are still 88,993 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was a fall of 2,463 active cases during the past 24 hours.

“India’s active caseload is the lowest in 563 days,” said an official statement by the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,138,763 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 7,995 were discharged during the past 24 hours.