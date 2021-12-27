Indonesia begins building a new hospital to develop Bali into a global medical tourism destination
JAKARTA, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) — Construction of the Bali International Hospital officially started to make the resort island a global medical tourism destination, as announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday.
Widodo said the construction of this hospital is the first step to developing a health tourism park with an area of 41.5 hectares integrated with hotels, a botanical garden, as well as a medical training and research center.
“We hope that Bali will become a medical tourism destination,” and bring more people to come to Bali, said Widodo during the groundbreaking activity broadcast via YouTube.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said earlier that Indonesia also targets Medan on Sumatra island and the capital city of Jakarta on Java island to be global medical tourism destinations, but the first step is to target domestic consumers and bring back Indonesians who are accustomed to going abroad for medical treatment.
Widodo said the country lost 6.8 billion U.S. dollars In 2019, with up to 2 million Indonesian people, the largest number in Southeast Asia, going abroad for medical treatment.
Minister of State-owned Enterprises Erick Thohir said the development of the new tourist destination on the resort island, which is expected to be completed in mid-2023, also aims to provide health services for personnel of foreign companies investing in Indonesia.
Read More
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugul stays connected with fans during covid
Have you seen a better example of a celebrity’s love and dedication...
Three BTS sensation diagnosed with coronavirus after a trip abroad
It was reported that Suga, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday....
Nadia Jamil and Sania Saeed surprise fans by singing kalaam Saif ul Malook
Nadia Jamil is a fighter, not a survivor. She keeps on proving...
World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas
SYDNEY, Dec 24, 2021 (AFP) - Omicron's rise has heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas...
Pakistani Celebrities who left us in 2021
2021 has been hard on Pakistan. As the sky of the Pakistani...