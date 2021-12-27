Interview: BRI to boost cooperation, mutual learning between the Arab world and China, expert says

AMMAN, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) — The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) holds great potential for boosting Arab-Chinese cooperation and mutual learning, bringing more benefits to the peoples of both sides, according to a Jordanian expert.

“In my opinion, the closer the Arabs cooperate with China, the closer they will achieve their own revival and rejuvenation,” said Samer Khair Ahmed, a Jordanian writer and expert on Arab-China relations, in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

Ahmed has been continuously following China’s development and is committed to advancing the Arab world’s understanding of China and the BRI.

He published two books on China and Arab-China relations, shedding light on China’s rejuvenation and future cooperation for both civilizations under the BRI, attracting widespread interest in the region.

Ahmed said the BRI has become a central topic on how to build closer cooperation between China and the international community, including the Middle East. He called on more regional participation in the BRI to share the fruits of China’s development.

Having visited China several times with the first trip coming in 2007, the Jordanian expert noted his confidence in the BRI stems from his firsthand experience in the Asian country.

“The tremendous development China has made, and the Chinese people’s enthusiasm of forging ahead to realize national rejuvenation has deeply impressed me,” he said.

After returning to Jordan, Ahmed incorporated his own experience into his first book on China, which has been cited by a number of Arab media outlets and was nominated for the “Sheikh Zayed Book Award,” a significant award in the field of Arabic literature.

Ahmed said he believes that Arab countries could facilitate their technological and industrial progress and accelerate their own rejuvenation by participating in the BRI.

China is committed to peace, equality, and mutual benefits, the expert continued, stressing that fostering economic and cultural ties with China will produce substantial results.

“It is notable that some Western countries refused to see a closer Arab-Chinese relationship. Some Western media distorted and discredited China’s image, trying to prevent the people of Arab countries from knowing the real China, thus alienating China and the BRI,” he said

For this reason, Ahmed’s second book on China has a chapter describing the BRI and its significant opportunities for the Arab world.

“I believe the BRI will boost win-win cooperation between Arab countries and China,” he added.