Iran condemns Israel’s strike on a Syrian port

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 10:44 pm
Iran condemns Israel's strike on a Syrian port.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry slammed Israel’s latest attack on Syria’s port city of Latakia on Wednesday. According to the Foreign Ministry’s website, “the leaders of the Zionist dictatorship (of Israel) do not stand the region’s stability, security, and serenity.”

Read more: Iran seeks assurances as nuclear talks resume

This action of Israel is an attack on a UN member state and a clear violation of its sovereignty, he said, adding that it is also an “inhuman and unethical act” Khatibzadeh asked the international community to take the required steps to avoid similar assaults from occurring again, putting regional peace and security at risk.

Israel launched missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at Syria’s commercial port of Latakia, striking a cargo terminal and causing a fire.

