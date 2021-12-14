Iraq hangs three on ‘terrorism’ charges

Iraq on Tuesday hanged three men convicted of “terrorism” offences in a prison in the mainly Shiite Muslim south, two security sources told AFP.

One of those executed was found guilty of involvement in a summer 2013 car bombing in the city of Nasiriyah, one of the sources said. A second was convicted for his part in a similar attack in Karbala province further north, the source added.