Iraq hangs three on ‘terrorism’ charges

AFP News Agency

14th Dec, 2021. 04:32 pm
Iraq on Tuesday hanged three men convicted of “terrorism” offences in a prison in the mainly Shiite Muslim south, two security sources told AFP.

One of those executed was found guilty of involvement in a summer 2013 car bombing in the city of Nasiriyah, one of the sources said. A second was convicted for his part in a similar attack in Karbala province further north, the source added.

