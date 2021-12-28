Lebanese President Michel Aoun calls for an urgent national dialogue between the governing parties

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for a national conversation among the country’s various ruling parties to end the country’s governmental stalemate.

“The deliberate and unjustified disruption that leads to institutions dismantling and the dissolution of the state must stop,” Aoun said in a televised speech on late Monday, adding that these practices may lead to the “ruin of the state.”

Aoun urged parliament to pass key legislation, including the capital control law, and to hold an urgent dialogue on a financial recovery plan, administrative and financial decentralization, and defence policy.

Lebanon has been going through the worst financial crisis in its history, exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak and the Beirut port blasts.

Lebanon is now negotiating a deal with the International Monetary Fund to gain access to billions of U.S dollars in foreign aid.