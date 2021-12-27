Maritime power

Adding to its fleet, the Pakistan Navy (PN) has recently acquired a new frigate, PNS TUGHRIL which is one of the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy Surface fleet. With its immense tactical capacity, the PNS Tughril will help the PN in boosting its maritime security efforts, especially in the Indian Ocean. The frigate will ensure that the PN is able to contribute to the national government’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Currrently, the Pakistan Naval fleet includes two type-21 British-built frigates PNS Tariq and PNS Khyber, four Chinese F22-P type Zulfikar, Shamshir, Saif and Aslat, one US-built OHP PNS Alamgir, and now the latest addition PNS Tughril. The ship is the first ship of the Tughril class ships built at HZ Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

It is a multi-mission capable ship, fitted with potent weapons like medium-range surface to air missiles and supersonic surface to surface missiles, guns, torpedoes and torpedo defence systems. This PN’s ship is a state-of-the-art platform which can perform variety of maritime operations including anti-surface, anti-air, anti-submarine and maritime security operations.

This over 4,000 tonnes potent platform will provide strength to deterrence and assist in successfully averting threats in our area of operation, while also contributing towards protection of Sea Lines of communications. This platform is capable to serve PN for years to come.

Tughril is a Persian Origin name: “Rukn al-Dunyawa al-Din Abu Talib Muhammad Togrul-Beg Ibnmikai”.

Its origins are associated with the Turkoman founder of the Seljuk Empire. The PN selected the name TUGHRIL for the first time in 1950, when “O” Class destroyers, HMS Onslaught was acquired by then Royal Pakistan Navy (RPN) from the British Royal Navy. HMS On slaught was commissioned in the then RPN as HMPS Tughril as part of the 25th Destroyer Squadron.

The second ship to be given the name Tughril in the PN was the EX USS Henderson, a former Gearing FRAM II Class Destroyer of the United States Navy which was acquired and commissioned on 30 September 1980 at Long Beach in California, USA as PNS Tughril.

PNS TUGHRIL is the first ship of Type 054-A/P Class Frigates – NATO Codename JIANGKAI-II— built at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. This momentous project commenced on 8 June 2017 with the signing of a contract between China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC) and the Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence Production for the construction of state-of-the-art end frigates for the PN. The steel cutting of the ship took place on 19 Dec 2018 and keel was laid on 23 Mar 2020. The ship was subsequently launched on 22 Aug 2020 and will be commissioned in PN 8 Nov 2021.

In terms of numbers, the Indian Navy has a huge advantage. It is at least five times bigger than the Pakistan Navy. But then, wars are not fought just on numbers. There are hosts of other factors as well, including tactics, strategy and above all the spirit of the fighting men and women. Indian Navy is spread out as it has 7,500 km of coastline to shield, while the Pakistan Navy has the responsibility to defend 1,000 km of coastline.

Pakistan has to face the Indian Navy’s Western command which is operated from Mumbai. Despite its size, the strength of the Pakistan submarines are formidable along with its Air power. During the last five years, Pakistan Navy has spotted three Indian submarines, which is impressive as finding a submarine in an ocean is just like trying to find a needle in the hay-stack.

Pakistan believes in promoting peace and harmony in the region. This newly inducted fighting machine will raise solicitude for its rivals by strengthening deterrence in the region.