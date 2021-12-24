Morocco extended its flight restriction because of a virus

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 07:09 pm
Morocco’s suspension of foreign passenger flights was extended till the end of January on Friday as the country tries to rein in surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus.

“The suspension of all passenger flights to and from Morocco will be extended until January 31, 2022,” according to the National Office of Airports (ONDA).

Rabat enforced the measure, which would last from late November to December 31, although a mechanism had been in place for Moroccan citizens stranded abroad to come home.

However, Rabat turned off that mechanism, to effectively close the country’s borders. Only one-time repatriation flights for foreign people in the kingdom are now permitted, authorised on a case-by-case basis by Rabat.

The government has also banned Eve celebrations and reimposed a nighttime curfew. Festivals and cultural gatherings have been banned since the start of the month.

The restrictions have dealt a punishing blow to the North African country’s vital tourism sector, already on its knees after two lost seasons because of the pandemic.

 

