NBC airs U.S. Olympic trials to warm up for Beijing Winter Olympics

WASHINGTON, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) — American network NBC has aired several United States Olympic trial events this week in the lead-up to the full coverage of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The men’s and women’s ski jumping Olympic trials were aired on NBC on Saturday, while a pre-Olympic game between the U.S. and Canada women’s ice hockey teams was also broadcast earlier this week.

Saturday’s broadcast also included highlights of the Nordic combined trials held on Friday.

NBC also aired the Alpine skiing World Cup giant slaloms events in mid-week, featuring American star Mikaela Shiffrin.

“We look forward to bringing the stories of the men and women of Team USA to the American audience as they compete against the best athletes from around the world at the Winter Olympics in February,” an NBC spokesman said earlier.

As one of the International Olympic Committee’s leading broadcast rights holders, NBC owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympics through 2032.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corp., a U.S. media, technology and entertainment giant, who also owns U.S. company Universal Parks & Resorts, which is well-known for its Universal Studios theme parks.